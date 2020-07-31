Advertisement

Extracurricular activities having to adjust due to coronavirus

We’ve shown you what it will look like for kids in school, but what about after school? Extracurricular activities are having to adjust.
By Brady Trapnell
Published: Jul. 31, 2020
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve shown you what it will look like for kids in school, but what about after school? Extracurricular activities are having to adjust.

This is not just for kids going to school, but also the ones who’ve chosen virtual learning.

There seem to be many questions that have mixed answers. But getting the kids back to school usually means getting back involved outside of school.

“It’s such an individual decision,” AU pediatrician Dr. Lisa Leggio said.

Leggio says parents are asking her questions nonstop.

“You want your kid to be as safe as possible, but a lot of it really does depend on your family situation and who else lives in the home,” Leggio said.

Before letting your child back into their extracurriculars, Leggio says ask a few questions -- Is anyone high risk? Does the activity require mask-wearing and social distancing? Are they cleaning consistently?

Turner’s Keyboards says the majority of their students are back in-person.

“They just want to know that everyone’s being careful and doing things like wiping the keys down and things like that,” Eric Campbell of Turner’s Keyboards said.

Campbell says they’re teaching lessons at a distance/masks on and in their showroom instead of the teaching studio. If you aren’t comfortable, you can do virtual lessons.

“I think everyone has their own level of comfort as to what they’re willing to do,” Campbell said.

Leggio says a healthy family needs to be cautious because there’s still much we don’t know.

“If someone in the family is high risk, they need to be more careful about choosing,” Leggio said.

Leggio says as parents, make sure to give yourself some grace when making these decisions. It’s what you think is best with what you know now.

Health officials say remember as activities start back -- if someone you’ve been close to is experiencing symptoms or tests positive -- you also need to be tested and quarantine.

