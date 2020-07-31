Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Very hot and humid forecast ahead today. Highs will reach the mid 90s, but feels like temps will be well over 100°. A few scattered storms are expected this afternoon into tonight. Winds will remain out of the southwest between 8-12 mph.

Heat index values are expected to be between 100-106° the next three days. (WRDW)

Saturday is looking just as hot as Friday with highs in the mid to upper 90s and feels like temperatures over 100°. Isolated storms are expected later in the day and up until around sunset. Winds are expected to remain out of the southwest between 5-12 mph.

Storm chances are expected to increase again Sunday into early next week as an upper level trough enters the region to the west and Hurricane Isaias makes its way up the southeast coast. This will support better coverage of storms and help lower our high temperatures to the lower 90s early next week. We are not expecting any strong winds from Isaias, but heavy rain could be a threat given our upper level set up for easily forming showers and storms interacting with the extra moisture from Isaias. Keep it here for updates since tropical forecasts change frequently.

