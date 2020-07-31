Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This evening temperatures will fall to the mid 80s with the slight chance for a shower or two. Once the showers end we’ll see partly cloudy conditions with temperatures falling to the mid 70s by Saturday morning.

We’ll start off Saturday with mostly sunny skies but the afternoon is looking just as hot as Today with highs in the mid to upper 90s and feels like temperatures over 100°. There is the chance for an isolated storm are expected later in the day and up until around sunset but most look to stay dry. Winds are expected to remain out of the southwest between 5-12 mph.

Storm chances are expected to increase again Sunday afternoon and into early next week as an upper level trough enters the region to the west and Hurricane Isaias makes its way up the southeast coast. This will support better coverage of storms and help lower our high temperatures to the lower 90s early next week. We are not expecting any strong winds from Isaias, but heavy rain could be a threat given our upper level set up for easily forming showers and storms interacting with the extra moisture from Isaias. Keep it here for updates since tropical forecasts change frequently.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.