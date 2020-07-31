Advertisement

COVID-19 outbreak among attendees of a Georgia camp

Health experts, in conjunction with the CDC, have confirmed a coronavirus outbreak at an overnight camp in Georgia.
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Health experts, in conjunction with the CDC, have confirmed a coronavirus outbreak at an overnight camp in Georgia, which resulted in 260 testing positive for the virus.

Camp records state that 138 trainees and 120 staff members were present during camp orientation. Staff members remained for the first camp session, scheduled through June 27, and were joined by 363 campers and three senior staff members. A total of 597 Georgia residents attended camp A.

According to the report, on June 23, a staff member left the camp after developing chills the previous evening. The staff member was tested and reported a positive COVID-19 test result the following day.

Camp A officials then began sending campers home on June 24 and closed the camp on June 27.

On June 25, the Georgia Department of Public Health was notified and started an investigation into the outbreak. DPH recommended that all attendees be tested and self-quarantine, and isolate if they had a positive test result.

Following the investigation, test results were available for 344, or 58 percent, of attendees; among these, 260, or 76 percent, were positive.

Officials with the Camp A assure that staff adhered to the measures in Georgia’s Executive Order that allowed overnight camps to operate beginning on May 31, including requiring all trainees, staff members, and campers to provide documentation of a negative COVID-19 test 12 days before arriving.

As stated in the report, two measures the camp did not ensure were cloth masks for campers and opening windows and doors for increased ventilation in buildings. Cloth masks were required for staff members.

Camp attendees were grouped by cabin and engaged in a variety of indoor and outdoor activities.

To view the full report from the CDC, visit SARS-CoV-2 Transmission and Infection Among Attendees of an Overnight Camp — Georgia, June 2020.

