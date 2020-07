AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local business was evacuated as a result of a gas leak, the Columbia Fire Department says.

Fire officials responded to Mullins Crossing on Washington Road around 1 p.m. Friday.

The nearby Chick-fil-A was evacuated.

The leak is underground, so officials say a reopening in the area may take time.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.