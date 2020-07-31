Advertisement

Clemson announces changes to standardized test scores policy for fall 2021 admissions

(WRDW)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEMSON, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clemson University will temporarily waive standardized test scores as a requirement for applicants for the 2021-22 academic year

The decision comes in recognition of the challenges presented to potential students and their families by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. 

The university recognizes that the pandemic has caused disruption to the traditional college search and application process including the availability standardized testing facilities. The University also understands some students may not be comfortable taking a test at this time.

Applicants who are unable to submit standardized test results will not be disadvantaged through the application process, and the lack of test scores will not affect their eligibility for financial aid.

The Honors College is also prepared to review applicants without standardized test scores, including for the National Scholars program. 

This policy will be in effect only for students applying for admission during the 2021 calendar year (Spring, Summer, Fall Semesters).

At this time, South Carolina applicants are still strongly encouraged to take the SAT or ACT, which continue to be required for the state’s Palmetto scholarship and important to be competitive for the state’s Life scholarship.

In statement, David Kuskowski, associate vice president of enrollment management at Clemson University, says, “We recognize the COVID-19 pandemic has created many challenges for prospective students, including access to standardized testing opportunities. We hope that our adoption of a test-optional policy will reassure students they will not be penalized for circumstances beyond their control.”

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

