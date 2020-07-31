Advertisement

Atlanta United star Josef Martinez officially done for year

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta United star Josef Martinez is done for the year.

The MLS team placed Martinez on the season-ending injury list because of a torn knee ligament sustained in the opener Feb. 29.

There were hopes that Martinez might be able to return late in the year, especially with the MLS season pushed back because of the pandemic. Now, he can’t play in any league games or other competitions for the remainder of the MLS season.

The move opened up a roster spot that Atlanta used to sign forward Erick “Cubo” Torres, who spent the last two seasons in Liga MX.

