Mask requirement added as 36 more SC school districts get approval to reopen

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three dozen more South Carolina school districts have gotten approval from the state Department of Education to reopen.

Approval came Friday afternoon from Education Superintendent Molly Spearman.

Those districts include:

Anderson School District One

Anderson School District Two

Anderson School District Three

Anderson School District 4

Bamberg School District One

Bamberg School District 2

Williston School District 29 (Barnwell 29)

Barnwell School District 45

Charleston County School District

Cherokee County School District

Chesterfield County School District

Clarendon School District One

Clarendon County School District Three

Dillon School District Three

Dillon School District Four

Dorchester School District Two

Dorchester School District Four

Florence Public School District One

Florence County School District Four

Florence County School District Five

Georgetown County School District

Hampton County School District 2

Jasper County School District

Laurens County School District 55

Lee County School District

Marion County School District (Marion 10)

Marlboro County School District

McCormick County School District

Richland County School District One

Spartanburg School District One

Spartanburg School District Three

Spartanburg School District Four

Spartanburg School District Five

Spartanburg School District Six

Spartanburg School District 7

Union County Schools

Spearman also added that masks or face coverings would be required in state schools.

“As we prepare to welcome students and teachers back to South Carolina classrooms for face to face instruction, it is imperative that we implement measures that are proven to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus,” Spearman said in a statement. “Requiring the use of face masks for everyone in our school buildings in combination with other mitigation tactics will help ensure that we have safe learning environments even when optimal social distancing is not feasible.”

These districts now join the 31 others who have gotten the okay to open their doors.

