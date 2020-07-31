Advertisement

Mask requirement added as 36 more SC school districts get approval to reopen

Three dozen more South Carolina school districts have gotten approval from the state Department of Education to reopen.
Three dozen more South Carolina school districts have gotten approval from the state Department of Education to reopen.(KALB)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three dozen more South Carolina school districts have gotten approval from the state Department of Education to reopen.

Approval came Friday afternoon from Education Superintendent Molly Spearman.

Those districts include:

  • Anderson School District One
  • Anderson School District Two
  • Anderson School District Three
  • Anderson School District 4
  • Bamberg School District One
  • Bamberg School District 2
  • Williston School District 29 (Barnwell 29)
  • Barnwell School District 45
  • Charleston County School District
  • Cherokee County School District
  • Chesterfield County School District
  • Clarendon School District One
  • Clarendon County School District Three
  • Dillon School District Three
  • Dillon School District Four
  • Dorchester School District Two
  • Dorchester School District Four
  • Florence Public School District One
  • Florence County School District Four
  • Florence County School District Five
  • Georgetown County School District
  • Hampton County School District 2
  • Jasper County School District
  • Laurens County School District 55
  • Lee County School District
  • Marion County School District (Marion 10)
  • Marlboro County School District
  • McCormick County School District
  • Richland County School District One
  • Spartanburg School District One
  • Spartanburg School District Three
  • Spartanburg School District Four
  • Spartanburg School District Five
  • Spartanburg School District Six
  • Spartanburg School District 7
  • Union County Schools

Spearman also added that masks or face coverings would be required in state schools.

“As we prepare to welcome students and teachers back to South Carolina classrooms for face to face instruction, it is imperative that we implement measures that are proven to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus,” Spearman said in a statement. “Requiring the use of face masks for everyone in our school buildings in combination with other mitigation tactics will help ensure that we have safe learning environments even when optimal social distancing is not feasible.”

These districts now join the 31 others who have gotten the okay to open their doors.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Association of Zoos and Aquariums Asks for Help from Congress

Updated: 25 minutes ago

Coronavirus

Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

News

SC Gov. Henry McMaster to speak on Hurricane Isaias at 4 p.m.

Updated: 44 minutes ago
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will gather state officials to share an update on preparations for Hurricane Isaias and its potential impact on the state.

News

Columbia County Fire Department responding to gas leak

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
A local business was evacuated as a result of a gas leak, the Columbia Fire Department says.

Latest News

News

Goodwill expecting more job seekers as $600 unemployment aid expires

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
Georgia still dishing out unprecedented numbers of unemployment benefits.

News

Georgia World Congress Center beds reopen

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Legislation would let Americans sue China over coronavirus

Updated: 2 hours ago
Learn more about the Civil Justice for Victims of COVID Act.

News

Two major CSRA events canceled due to COVID

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Recovered toddler’s mom sent back to Tennessee after they were found in Evans

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a toddler who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found in Evans with a noncustodial parent.

News

Update: 22.45% of Columbia County students are signed up to learn from home

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kennedi Harris
The Columbia County School District is mapping out exactly how back to school will look for your kids — less than a week from the first day of class.