2020 Banjo-B-Que canceled as COVID-19 worries continue

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - COVID-19 is the cause of yet another canceled event in the CSRA.

The 2020 Banjo-B-Que, set to feature several well-known bluegrass acts, has been canceled, organizers say.

“Banjo-B-Que has always been centered around family and everyone gathering together. The health and safety of our Banjo-B-Que family is of the utmost importance. In these days of social distance, the very thing that makes our festival experience so special would be absent. With heavy hearts, we will be canceling this year’s festival, but we are looking forward to seeing you next year,” a statement from festival organizers said.

The event was scheduled for Sept. 6 and would have featured St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Railroad Earth, and the Punch Brothers among the many acts.

Banjo-B-Que joins Arts in the Heart as another well-known CSRA festival that was canceled due to COVID-19.

