UofSC looking for volunteers who have recovered from COVID-19 for study

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina is preparing to investigate the impact of COVID-19.

To do that, they will need volunteers who have survived COVID-19 to learn more about the effects of the infection.

In order to participate, volunteers must have a confirmed medical diagnosis of COVID-19 and must have recovered for at least two weeks. Volunteers must be between the ages of 20 and 80, be able to undergo an MRI, and have access to a desktop or laptop computer with internet and a webcam.

Volunteers will also be asked to fill out online surveys, virtual cognitive tests of memory, attention, and language, and undergo a brain MRI.

Those who participate in the study will be compensated.

If you’re interested in participating in the study, contact the project’s recruitments office by email at abcstudy@mailbox.sc.edu.

You can also visit the study website by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.