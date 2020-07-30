Umpire Joe West misses 2 innings after getting hit by bat

WASHINGTON (AP) — Home plate umpire Joe West missed two innings of a game between the Washington Nationals and Toronto Blue Jays after getting bloodied when he was hit in the head by Bo Bichette’s flying bat.

The 67-year-old West is the senior umpire in Major League Baseball. He was struck near his left ear when Toronto leadoff hitter Bichette lost hold of his bat while missing the first pitch thrown by Washington’s Erick Fedde.

Vic Carapazza moved from his original assignment at second base to behind the plate, and the game continued with three umpires.

West returned in the middle of the third inning and began working at third base.

