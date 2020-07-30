Advertisement

Umpire Joe West misses 2 innings after getting hit by bat

FILE - In this April 24, 2013, file photo, Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis stands on the Major League Baseball logo that serves as the on deck circle during the first inning of a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Indians, in Chicago.
FILE - In this April 24, 2013, file photo, Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis stands on the Major League Baseball logo that serves as the on deck circle during the first inning of a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Indians, in Chicago.(AP/Charles Rex Arbogast)
By Howard Fendrich
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Home plate umpire Joe West missed two innings of a game between the Washington Nationals and Toronto Blue Jays after getting bloodied when he was hit in the head by Bo Bichette’s flying bat.

The 67-year-old West is the senior umpire in Major League Baseball. He was struck near his left ear when Toronto leadoff hitter Bichette lost hold of his bat while missing the first pitch thrown by Washington’s Erick Fedde.

Vic Carapazza moved from his original assignment at second base to behind the plate, and the game continued with three umpires.

West returned in the middle of the third inning and began working at third base.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Foltynewicz clears waivers, sent to Braves alternate site

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Mike Foltynewicz is getting another chance with the Atlanta Braves. Foltynewicz has cleared waivers and was outrighted to the team’s alternate training site.

Sports

Settling down: Cards ask Simmons to focus on linebacker

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By David Brandt
Simmons played several positions during his college years at Clemson, including linebacker, defensive end, safety and cornerback. Now Arizona wants Simmons to focus on inside linebacker during his rookie season.

Sports

UGA statements on SEC decision

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Georgia Bulldogs
Statements from UGA President Jere Morehead and athletic director Greg McGarity

Sports

SEC ESTABLISHES NEW FOOTBALL START DATE OF SEPTEMBER 26 AND CONFERENCE-ONLY FOOTBALL COMPETITION

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Southeastern Conference
The Southeastern Conference has established September 26 as the new kickoff for it 2020 football season to allow its universities to focus on the healthy return of their campus communities and the gradual re-introduction of athletics, as the 14 members of the SEC continue to monitor developments related to COVID-19, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey announced Thursday.

Latest News

Sports

Georgia Tech-ND Game to be Played at Bobby Dodd Stadium

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By GT Yellow Jackets
Georgia Tech football’s 2020 game versus Notre Dame will be played at Tech’s Bobby Dodd Stadium instead of nearby Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Georgia Tech and AMB Sports + Entertainment (AMBSE) announced on Thursday.

Sports

Blue Jays manager: Series at Phillies off because of virus

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Seiner
Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo says his team’s series at Philadelphia scheduled for this weekend was postponed because of concerns about the coronavirus after two Phillies staffers tested positive.

Sports

NCAA to allow players to support causes with uniform patches

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Team members who choose to do so must wear identical patches. The NCAA says players will also be permitted to replace the name plates on the backs of uniforms with “names/words intended to celebrate or memorialize people, events or other causes.”

Sports

Freeman powers Braves to 7-4 win, snaps Rays’ 4-game streak

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Paul Newberry
Freddie Freeman homered and drove in three runs on a four-hit night, leading the Braves to a 7-4 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in Atlanta’s homer opener.

Sports

Former Clemson player added to Aquinas coaching staff

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:54 PM EDT
|
By Mike Jakucionis
Scott Pagano lined up for Clemson from 2013 to 2016, helping the team earn a national title before transferring to Oregon. Now, he finds himself on the sidelines as a defensive line assistant coach for the Fighting Irish. He’s got the experience and now wants to give some of it back to the next generation.

Sports

Dodgers’ Kelly suspended 8 games for buzzing, mocking Astros

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:04 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly has been suspended eight games by Major League Baseball for throwing a fastball near the head of Houston’s Alex Bregman and mockingly taunting Astros star Carlos Correa.