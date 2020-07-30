Advertisement

UGA statements on SEC decision

(WCTV)
By Georgia Bulldogs
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

“It was clear in our meeting today that this delay would be beneficial to our student athletes and promote the safe and orderly return to campus for our student body in August. Having some separation between the earlier reopening of our campuses and the later start of the football season should be helpful.”

  • UGA President Jere. W. Morehead

“The 10-game SEC schedule provides us the best opportunity to play football as safely as possible in a Covid environment. It’s disappointing the schedule model does not make it possible to play Georgia Tech; however, we look forward to renewing that rivalry in 2021 I do want to commend Commissioner Sankey, his staff, and the University presidents and chancellors for their leadership in continuing to navigate these challenging issues.

We look forward to communicating our plan for attendance at home games in Sanford Stadium at a later date. We are thankful for the patience our devoted season ticket holders have shown during this time. We are committed to creating a safe and healthy environment for our fans that will respect and adhere to all Covid guidelines.”

          --- Greg McGarity, J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Umpire Joe West misses 2 innings after getting hit by bat

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Howard Fendrich
Home plate umpire Joe West missed two innings of a game between the Washington Nationals and Toronto Blue Jays after getting bloodied when he was hit in the head by Bo Bichette’s flying bat.

Sports

Foltynewicz clears waivers, sent to Braves alternate site

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Mike Foltynewicz is getting another chance with the Atlanta Braves. Foltynewicz has cleared waivers and was outrighted to the team’s alternate training site.

Sports

Settling down: Cards ask Simmons to focus on linebacker

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By David Brandt
Simmons played several positions during his college years at Clemson, including linebacker, defensive end, safety and cornerback. Now Arizona wants Simmons to focus on inside linebacker during his rookie season.

Sports

SEC ESTABLISHES NEW FOOTBALL START DATE OF SEPTEMBER 26 AND CONFERENCE-ONLY FOOTBALL COMPETITION

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Southeastern Conference
The Southeastern Conference has established September 26 as the new kickoff for it 2020 football season to allow its universities to focus on the healthy return of their campus communities and the gradual re-introduction of athletics, as the 14 members of the SEC continue to monitor developments related to COVID-19, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey announced Thursday.

Latest News

Sports

Georgia Tech-ND Game to be Played at Bobby Dodd Stadium

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By GT Yellow Jackets
Georgia Tech football’s 2020 game versus Notre Dame will be played at Tech’s Bobby Dodd Stadium instead of nearby Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Georgia Tech and AMB Sports + Entertainment (AMBSE) announced on Thursday.

Sports

Blue Jays manager: Series at Phillies off because of virus

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Seiner
Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo says his team’s series at Philadelphia scheduled for this weekend was postponed because of concerns about the coronavirus after two Phillies staffers tested positive.

Sports

NCAA to allow players to support causes with uniform patches

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Team members who choose to do so must wear identical patches. The NCAA says players will also be permitted to replace the name plates on the backs of uniforms with “names/words intended to celebrate or memorialize people, events or other causes.”

Sports

Freeman powers Braves to 7-4 win, snaps Rays’ 4-game streak

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Paul Newberry
Freddie Freeman homered and drove in three runs on a four-hit night, leading the Braves to a 7-4 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in Atlanta’s homer opener.

Sports

Former Clemson player added to Aquinas coaching staff

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:54 PM EDT
|
By Mike Jakucionis
Scott Pagano lined up for Clemson from 2013 to 2016, helping the team earn a national title before transferring to Oregon. Now, he finds himself on the sidelines as a defensive line assistant coach for the Fighting Irish. He’s got the experience and now wants to give some of it back to the next generation.

Sports

Dodgers’ Kelly suspended 8 games for buzzing, mocking Astros

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:04 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly has been suspended eight games by Major League Baseball for throwing a fastball near the head of Houston’s Alex Bregman and mockingly taunting Astros star Carlos Correa.