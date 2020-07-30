South Carolina sees least new jobless claims since pandemic began

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Thursday’s morning’s report from the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce shows the lowest number of people filing their first claim for unemployment benefits since the pandemic began in March.

It marks the second week in a row that the agency has reported that milestone.

For the week ending July 25, a total of 12,194 people filed their first claim for unemployment insurance. That’s a drop of 2,152 people compared with the week before.

But the total number of South Carolinians who have filed their first unemployment claim over the past 19 weeks now stands at 697,619, SCDEW spokesperson Heather Biance said.

The agency has paid more than $3.6 billion in a combination of state and federal benefits over those 18 weeks.

Greenville County had the highest number of claims last week, with 1,080. Richland County had the second highest, with 1,065 claims.

Charleston County had the third highest total of first claims, at 875.

