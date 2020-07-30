Settling down: Cards ask Simmons to focus on linebacker

Isaiah Simmons came to the Cardinals as a position-less prospect who appears ideal for the modern NFL.

Simmons played several positions during his college years at Clemson, including linebacker, defensive end, safety and cornerback. Now Arizona wants Simmons to focus on inside linebacker during his rookie season.

The Cardinals hope Simmons will be a cornerstone of a defense that also includes linebacker Chandler Jones, safety Budda Baker and cornerback Patrick Peterson.

Arizona gave up the most total yards in the NFL last season but added Simmons in the draft and several free agents during the offseason.

