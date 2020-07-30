Advertisement

SEC ESTABLISHES NEW FOOTBALL START DATE OF SEPTEMBER 26 AND CONFERENCE-ONLY FOOTBALL COMPETITION

SEC Logo
SEC Logo(WYMT)
By Southeastern Conference
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (July 30, 2020) – The Southeastern Conference has established September 26 as the new kickoff for it 2020 football season to allow its universities to focus on the healthy return of their campus communities and the gradual re-introduction of athletics, as the 14 members of the SEC continue to monitor developments related to COVID-19, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey announced Thursday.

The 2020 SEC football season will be comprised of a 10-game Conference-only schedule and the SEC Football Championship Game will be played December 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, rescheduled from the original date of December 5. The schedule will include one mid-season open date for each school and an open date on December 12 for all schools.

“This new plan for a football schedule is consistent with the educational goals of our universities to allow for the safe and orderly return to campus of their student populations and to provide a healthy learning environment during these unique circumstances presented by the COVID-19 virus,” Sankey said.  “This new schedule supports the safety measures that are being taken by each of our institutions to ensure the health of our campus communities.”

This action was taken following extensive discussions and thorough deliberation among the SEC’s Presidents and Chancellors, Athletics Directors, Conference Office staff, and medical advisors, led by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force.

“After careful consideration of the public health indicators in our region and following advice of our medical advisors, we have determined that this is the best course of action to prepare for a safe and healthy return to competition for SEC student-athletes, coaches and others associated with our sports programs,” said Sankey.

The decision to limit competition to Conference-only opponents and rescheduling the SEC Championship Game is based on the need for maximum flexibility in making any necessary scheduling adjustments while reacting to developments around the pandemic and continued advice from medical professionals.

“We believe these schedule adjustments offer the best opportunity to complete a full season by giving us the ability to adapt to the fluid nature of the virus and the flexibility to adjust schedules as necessary if disruptions occur,” Sankey said.  “It is regrettable that some of our traditional non-conference rivalries cannot take place in 2020 under this plan, but these are unique, and hopefully temporary, circumstances that call for unconventional measures.” 

The rescheduled start to the season will allow the SEC to continue to monitor health trends across its 11-state footprint, as well as monitor developments in technology around mitigation and treatment of the virus, including:

  • Trends in public health indicators throughout the SEC’s 11-state footprint, including positive cases of COVID-19, hospitalizations and recovery statistics
  • State, local and campus heath directives, including restrictions on gatherings, isolation requirements for travelers, and other health and travel restrictions
  • Continued development of risk mitigation strategies
  • Continued advancement in COVID-19 testing reliability and availability
  • Continued evolution of time-based strategies for resuming activities after positive test results, including contact tracing, isolation and quarantine requirements
  • Observation of successes and challenges presented by return to competition in other sports

A revised schedule for the 2020 SEC football season will be announced at a later date following approval by the Conference’s athletics directors. 

Further decisions regarding safety standards related to athletics events, tailgating and other game day activities, including social distancing, face covering and other health measures consistent with CDC, state and local guidelines, will be announced at a later date.

Other notes related to the resumption of competition:

  • The SEC announced in July that the sports of men’s and women’s cross country, soccer and volleyball would be postponed through at least August 31.  Start dates and schedules for those sports, as well as sports in their non-traditional seasons during the fall, will be announced at a later date.
  • The SEC announced in July that student-athletes in all sports who elect to not participate in intercollegiate athletics during the fall 2020 academic semester because of health and/or safety concerns related to COVID-19 will continue to have their scholarships honored by their university and will remain in good standing with their team.
  • The SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force continues to meet on policies and procedures for the safe return of student-athletes to competition, including the development of comprehensive testing and reporting policies, building on the NCAA’s Resocialization of College Sports Guidelines.
  • Each athletics program has been engaged in evaluating best practices for game operations to prepare a safe environment for student-athletes, coaches, staff, officials and other individuals necessary to conduct games. 

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Umpire Joe West misses 2 innings after getting hit by bat

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Howard Fendrich
Home plate umpire Joe West missed two innings of a game between the Washington Nationals and Toronto Blue Jays after getting bloodied when he was hit in the head by Bo Bichette’s flying bat.

Sports

Foltynewicz clears waivers, sent to Braves alternate site

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Mike Foltynewicz is getting another chance with the Atlanta Braves. Foltynewicz has cleared waivers and was outrighted to the team’s alternate training site.

Sports

Settling down: Cards ask Simmons to focus on linebacker

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By David Brandt
Simmons played several positions during his college years at Clemson, including linebacker, defensive end, safety and cornerback. Now Arizona wants Simmons to focus on inside linebacker during his rookie season.

Sports

UGA statements on SEC decision

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Georgia Bulldogs
Statements from UGA President Jere Morehead and athletic director Greg McGarity

Latest News

Sports

Georgia Tech-ND Game to be Played at Bobby Dodd Stadium

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By GT Yellow Jackets
Georgia Tech football’s 2020 game versus Notre Dame will be played at Tech’s Bobby Dodd Stadium instead of nearby Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Georgia Tech and AMB Sports + Entertainment (AMBSE) announced on Thursday.

Sports

Blue Jays manager: Series at Phillies off because of virus

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Seiner
Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo says his team’s series at Philadelphia scheduled for this weekend was postponed because of concerns about the coronavirus after two Phillies staffers tested positive.

Sports

NCAA to allow players to support causes with uniform patches

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Team members who choose to do so must wear identical patches. The NCAA says players will also be permitted to replace the name plates on the backs of uniforms with “names/words intended to celebrate or memorialize people, events or other causes.”

Sports

Freeman powers Braves to 7-4 win, snaps Rays’ 4-game streak

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Paul Newberry
Freddie Freeman homered and drove in three runs on a four-hit night, leading the Braves to a 7-4 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in Atlanta’s homer opener.

Sports

Former Clemson player added to Aquinas coaching staff

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:54 PM EDT
|
By Mike Jakucionis
Scott Pagano lined up for Clemson from 2013 to 2016, helping the team earn a national title before transferring to Oregon. Now, he finds himself on the sidelines as a defensive line assistant coach for the Fighting Irish. He’s got the experience and now wants to give some of it back to the next generation.

Sports

Dodgers’ Kelly suspended 8 games for buzzing, mocking Astros

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:04 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly has been suspended eight games by Major League Baseball for throwing a fastball near the head of Houston’s Alex Bregman and mockingly taunting Astros star Carlos Correa.