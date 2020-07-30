NCAA to allow players to support causes with uniform patches

The NCAA says college athletes in all sports can wear patches on their uniforms to support social justice issues.

The NCAA’s playing rules oversight panel adjusted rules in some sports that do not allow patches to be worn.

The NCAA says patches can be worn on either the front or back of a uniform to “express support and voice their opinions.”

Team members who choose to do so must wear identical patches. The NCAA says players will also be permitted to replace the name plates on the backs of uniforms with “names/words intended to celebrate or memorialize people, events or other causes.”

