More PPE supplies coming to all 26 USG schools ahead of on-campus return

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The University System of Georgia this week is receiving additional personal protective equipment (PPE) and other supplies from the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA).

The supplies will be provided to all 26 institutions ahead of next month’s return to on-campus instruction.

Included among the supplies being delivered are:

Disposable 3-ply face masks: 947,500

N-95 respirator masks: 40,000

Gloves: 250,000

Gowns: 35,000

Face shields: 20,000

No-Touch thermometers: 500

Tyvek Suits: 500

Hand sanitizer: 5,832 gallons

Disinfectant solution: 4,608 gallons

Disinfecting wipes: 2,531 cases

An additional 10,000 gallons of hand sanitizer and 15,000 clear masks have also been ordered.

Last week, USG announced the system had already sent a total of 835,400 masks and 1,161 cases of disinfecting wipes to campuses across the state.

Including the supplies being delivered this week, the total number of masks being provided to USG campuses currently totals more than 1.8 million.

The system will continue to follow public health guidance from the Georgia Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

