More PPE supplies coming to all 26 USG schools ahead of on-campus return

(WDTV)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The University System of Georgia this week is receiving additional personal protective equipment (PPE) and other supplies from the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA).

The supplies will be provided to all 26 institutions ahead of next month’s return to on-campus instruction.

Included among the supplies being delivered are:

  • Disposable 3-ply face masks: 947,500
  • N-95 respirator masks: 40,000
  • Gloves: 250,000
  • Gowns: 35,000
  • Face shields: 20,000
  • No-Touch thermometers: 500
  • Tyvek Suits: 500
  • Hand sanitizer: 5,832 gallons
  • Disinfectant solution: 4,608 gallons
  • Disinfecting wipes: 2,531 cases

An additional 10,000 gallons of hand sanitizer and 15,000 clear masks have also been ordered.

Last week, USG announced the system had already sent a total of 835,400 masks and 1,161 cases of disinfecting wipes to campuses across the state.

Including the supplies being delivered this week, the total number of masks being provided to USG campuses currently totals more than 1.8 million.

The system will continue to follow public health guidance from the Georgia Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

