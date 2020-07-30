Kemp congratulates GA filmmakers as shows filmed in state get Emmy nods

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia’s burgeoning film industry continues to be the talk of Hollywood, and Hollywood is showing its appreciation.

While the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences revealed their Emmy nominations earlier this week, Georgia-affiliated television shows were honored with nearly 50 nominations.

Some of those shows include “Watchmen,” “Ozark,” “Stranger Things,” “Love is Blind,” “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Broken Bones,” “Watchmen,” and “Stranger Things.”

Georgia was also given a nod from Business Facilities Magazine, which said the state took the top spot for Film Production Leaders category.

“Our production numbers show Georgia was on pace for another record year for film before COVID-19, and they confirm that Georgia continues to lead the way in film production,” Kemp said in a statement. “The film industry has had a significant impact in communities across the Peach State, and this top ranking puts a spotlight on the hardworking Georgians who are the real faces of this great industry.”

