Georgia Tech-ND Game to be Played at Bobby Dodd Stadium

Jackets’ annual series at Mercedes-Benz Stadium extended to six years from 2021-26
(WRDW)
By GT Yellow Jackets
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech football’s 2020 game versus Notre Dame will be played at Tech’s Bobby Dodd Stadium instead of nearby Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Georgia Tech and AMB Sports + Entertainment (AMBSE) announced on Thursday.

In addition to announcing that this season’s Georgia Tech-Notre Dame game would be played at Bobby Dodd Stadium, Georgia Tech and AMBSE also announced that its original five-year series for the Yellow Jackets to host one game annually at Mercedes-Benz Stadium from 2020-24 has been extended to six years. The Jackets will now host one game per season at MBS each year from 2021 through 2026.

This season’s GT-ND matchup was moved to Bobby Dodd Stadium to maximize flexibility within Georgia Tech’s 2020 schedule, as dates have yet to be determined for the Atlantic Coast Conference’s new 10-game conference slate, which was announced on Wednesday. As part of that announcement, it was confirmed that Notre Dame will remain on Tech’s 2020 home schedule. The matchup will be a conference game, as Notre Dame will play a full ACC schedule and be eligible to qualify for the ACC Championship Game in 2020.

“I’m saddened for this year’s team that they won’t have the opportunity to open our annual series at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, but I’m appreciative of our administration and the leaders at AMB Sports + Entertainment for being so flexible given the unique circumstances of this season,” Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins said. “The great news is that instead of a five-year series, we now have a six-year series to host one game each season at Mercedes-Benz Stadium from 2021 through 2026. It’s a great honor for our program to be the only team in college football that is guaranteed to play at least one game every season in the premier football facility in the world, which just happens to be located less than one mile from our campus. It’s an opportunity that our current and future student-athletes are excited about.”

Georgia Tech will now open its “Mayhem at MBS” series with a game against a yet to be determined Atlantic Coast Conference opponent in 2021 (the opponent and date will be announced after Georgia Tech’s 2021 ACC schedule is finalized early next year). The series includes Tech hosting Clemson in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, and welcoming Notre Dame to MBS on Oct. 19, 2024. Opponents and dates for the Yellow Jackets’ 2023, ’25 and ’26 contests at MBS will be determined at a later date.

“We are truly excited that we were able to work with our partners at Georgia Tech to extend our agreement another year into the 2026 football season and look forward to welcoming Coach Collins and the Yellow Jackets back to Mercedes-Benz Stadium next season,” said Tim Zulawski, chief revenue officer for AMB Sports + Entertainment.

The GT-ND game will remain a part of Georgia Tech’s 2020 season ticket package. For the latest information on 2020 season tickets, season ticket members should reference the email they received from the Georgia Tech athletics ticket office earlier this week or call their account representative. Atlanta Falcons season ticket members that purchased tickets through Mercedes-Benz Stadium will receive a refund to their account within the next 30 days.

