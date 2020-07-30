Advertisement

Georgia Southern statement on SEC decision

(WRDW)
By Georgia Southern Eagles
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We are aware of today’s announcement by the Southeastern Conference. While we know this is disappointing to Eagle Nation, we are focused on the games that are still on our football schedule. As we move forward, we will maintain our adherence to testing and monitoring practices consistent with those recommended by the NCAA for all of our sports. We remain committed to the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans and continue to monitor the national landscape, while working with the Sun Belt Conference, as well as university, state and local authorities, to help guide our decisions.

- Jared Benko

Georgia Southern Director of Athletics

