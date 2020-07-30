Freeman powers Braves to 7-4 win, snaps Rays’ 4-game streak

ATLANTA (AP) — Freddie Freeman homered and drove in three runs on a four-hit night, leading the Braves to a 7-4 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in Atlanta’s homer opener.

Freeman was stricken with the coronavirus before the shortened season and became so ill that he feared for his life.

He’s healthy now and still one of the game’s most feared hitters.

He hit his first homer of the season in the third, a two-run shot into the empty seats in right field. Freeman added an RBI single that capped a three-run sixth, snapping Tampa Bay’s four-game winning streak.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.