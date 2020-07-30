Foltynewicz clears waivers, sent to Braves alternate site

ATLANTA (AP) — Mike Foltynewicz is getting another chance with the Atlanta Braves. Foltynewicz has cleared waivers and was outrighted to the team’s alternate training site.

No team chose to take on the $2.3 million remaining in Foltnewicz’s 2020 contract.

He was designated for assignment by the Braves on Tuesday following an alarming drop in velocity in summer camp and in his 14-5 loss at Tampa Bay on Monday night.

The 28-year-old Foltynewicz allowed six runs, three homers and four walks in 3 1/3 innings in the loss.

The Braves’ hope for a turnaround is based on his success following his demotion to Triple-A Gwinnett in 2019.

