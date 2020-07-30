Deputies reveal details in shooting that injured 1 at Augusta gas station

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities released details Thursday about a shooting at an Augusta gas station that injured a man in the leg.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reported that two deputies responded to the 7:08 p.m. Wednesday shooting at the AM/PM at 1898 Gordon Highway. The victim, a 39-year-old man, said he had been standing at a trailer selling shirts when he’d been shot.

He stated that he had no idea who’d shot him or why anyone would want to hurt him.

Authorities said a bullet had entered the right side of his right thigh, exited the left side of his right thigh and then entered the right side of his left thigh. He was treated by emergency medical crews, who then took him to Augusta University Medical Center for treatment.

The victim’s nephew stated that he had been standing next to his uncle at the trailer watching a group of people fight inside when he heard a gunshot and saw blood on his uncle’s leg.

He stated that he did not see who fired, but he thought it was connected to a fight that was going on in the trailer at the time. The nephew stated that the man who’d started the fight had run into the trailer yelling about being cheated out of money.

A separate witness stated that the man who started the fight was “a black male, 20-30 years old, 5′ 6” and skinny with a low haircut and gold teeth on the top and bottom,” a deputy wrote in the case report. He left in a small white Toyota, 2010-2014, and left east on Gordon Highway, the witness told authorities.

No security footage was available, according to the report.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.