Deputies confirm one injured in reference to gas station shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office confirms deputies found one person injured on the scene of a reported shooting at the AM/PM gas station on 1800 block of Gordon Hwy.

According to RSCO, at 7:08 p.m., deputies responded to the gas station in reference to a shooting incident. Upon arrival, they located a male victim that had been shot in the leg.

He was transported to the hospital, and there is no suspect information known at this time.

Dispatch confirms that the scene is clear now.

We will have more on this story as it develops.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.