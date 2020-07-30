Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today will be similar to Wednesday with high storm chances as a surface trough stays around the region. The one difference today is that isolated showers could be possible before afternoon hours. Highest storm chances will be mainly in the afternoon and evening. We’re not expecting severe weather, but storms will be capable of producing very heavy rain and frequent lightning. Highs will be cooler again and stay near 90. Winds will be picking up out of the southwest throughout the day between 5-15 mph.

Scattered storms expected again Thursday, but coverage should turn more isolated Friday and Saturday. (WRDW)

The moisture rich air over the region today will begin to shift further east Friday into the weekend. This will lower our storm chances some and highs will be back above average. Highs Friday will be in the mid 90s with feel like temperatures over 100°. Storms are expected to be mainly in the afternoon and isolated in coverage. Winds will remain out of the southwest between 5-15 mph.

Saturday is looking the hottest day for the rest of the week with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Isolated storms are expected later in the day and up until around sunset. Winds are expected to remain out of the southwest, but be a little calmer between 5-10 mph.

Storm chances are expected to increase again Sunday into early next week as an upper level trough enters the region. This will support better coverage of storms and help lower our high temperatures to the lower 90s early next week. Keep it here for updates.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.