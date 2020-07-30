Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Scattered downpours will remain possible through a little after sunset this evening. Most of the overnight should remain cloudy. Winds will stay steady out of the southwest between 5-10 mph. Lows are expected to stay in the mid to upper 70s into early Friday morning.

Very hot and humid forecast ahead on Friday. Highs will reach the mid 90s, but feels like temps will be well over 100°. A few scattered storms are expected Friday afternoon into Friday night. Winds will remain out of the southwest between 8-12 mph.

Heat index values are expected to be between 100-106° the next three days. (WRDW)

Saturday is looking just as hot as Friday with highs in the mid to upper 90s and feels like temperatures over 100°. Isolated storms are expected later in the day and up until around sunset. Winds are expected to remain out of the southwest between 5-12 mph.

Storm chances are expected to increase again Sunday into early next week as an upper level trough enters the region to the west and Tropical Storm Isaias makes its way up the southeast coast. This will support better coverage of storms and help lower our high temperatures to the lower 90s early next week. We are not expecting any strong winds from Isaias, but heavy rain could be a threat given our upper level set up for easily forming showers and storms interacting with the extra moisture from Isaias. Keep it here for updates since tropical forecasts change frequently.

Isaias is expected to make a close pass to the Southeast Coast late this weekend into early next week. (WRDW)

