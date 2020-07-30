Crews respond to rollover crash in Graniteville
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:07 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rescue crews are responding to a rollover crash in Graniteville.
The crash was reported just after 4 a.m. at Jefferson Davis Highway and Midland Drive on the edge of the Midland Valley Golf Club.
Dispatchers said the a vehicle had rolled over and at least person may have been ejected.
