Crews respond to rollover crash in Graniteville

(KBTX)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:07 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rescue crews are responding to a rollover crash in Graniteville.

The crash was reported just after 4 a.m. at Jefferson Davis Highway and Midland Drive on the edge of the Midland Valley Golf Club.

Dispatchers said the a vehicle had rolled over and at least person may have been ejected.

News 12 is on the way, and we’ll keep you updated.

