COVID-19 cancels Aiken’s Makin’ festival, but vendors hope to provide for their patrons

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - With this year’s Aiken’s Makin’ festival canceled, many vendors are left devastated by the loss of sales, and the city is facing a loss of revenue from over 30,000 visitors.

“They shop at Aiken’s Makin', but they also shop at our other shops in town, and they eat at restaurants,” David Jameson, President of the Aiken Chamber of Commerce, said.

Jameson says the decision to cancel ultimately came down to safety.

“We want to make sure what we did was safe for Aiken, safe for the crafters, safe for the shoppers, and safe for the volunteers,” he said.

But the cancelation doesn't come without massive losses to some of the 200 crafters from all over the southeast, like Steve and Celia Mathews who own Ginny's Fudge and Nuts - a three-generation business out of Cleveland, Georgia.

“We do 33 to 35 events in a calendar year. Aiken is a top 5 event for us. That’s major,” the owners said.

And another crafter, Jim Kelley, who helps volunteer for the Formula for Life mission project. They sell necklaces to benefit women with HIV in Zambia who can’t breast feed their HIV-negative children. The Aiken’s Makin event usually brings in $2,000 dollars for them.

“We normally 40 to 60 babies at a time, that $2,000 would feed those 40 babies for 10 weeks,” Kelley explained.

All in all, the Chamber of Commerce says there is a light at the end of the tunnel in hopes of holding the event next year.

“We’ll be able to invite more crafters. We’ll be able to grow the show, and take it to the next level, which we never dreamed would be possible,” Jameson said.

