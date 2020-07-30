Advertisement

COVID-19 cancels Aiken’s Makin’ festival, but vendors hope to provide for their patrons

With this year’s Aiken’s Makin’ festival canceled, many vendors are left devastated by the loss of sales, and the city is facing a loss of revenue from over 30,000 visitors.
With this year’s Aiken’s Makin’ festival canceled, many vendors are left devastated by the loss of sales, and the city is facing a loss of revenue from over 30,000 visitors.(Source: WRDW)
By Celeste Springer
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - With this year’s Aiken’s Makin’ festival canceled, many vendors are left devastated by the loss of sales, and the city is facing a loss of revenue from over 30,000 visitors.

“They shop at Aiken’s Makin', but they also shop at our other shops in town, and they eat at restaurants,” David Jameson, President of the Aiken Chamber of Commerce, said.

Jameson says the decision to cancel ultimately came down to safety.

“We want to make sure what we did was safe for Aiken, safe for the crafters, safe for the shoppers, and safe for the volunteers,” he said.

But the cancelation doesn't come without massive losses to some of the 200 crafters from all over the southeast, like Steve and Celia Mathews who own Ginny's Fudge and Nuts - a three-generation business out of Cleveland, Georgia.

“We do 33 to 35 events in a calendar year. Aiken is a top 5 event for us. That’s major,” the owners said.

And another crafter, Jim Kelley, who helps volunteer for the Formula for Life mission project. They sell necklaces to benefit women with HIV in Zambia who can’t breast feed their HIV-negative children. The Aiken’s Makin event usually brings in $2,000 dollars for them.

“We normally 40 to 60 babies at a time, that $2,000 would feed those 40 babies for 10 weeks,” Kelley explained.

All in all, the Chamber of Commerce says there is a light at the end of the tunnel in hopes of holding the event next year.

“We’ll be able to invite more crafters. We’ll be able to grow the show, and take it to the next level, which we never dreamed would be possible,” Jameson said.

COVID unraveled Aiken's Makin' this year, but don't despair you can still shop and find great gifts and treasures from...

Posted by Aiken's Makin' on Thursday, July 30, 2020

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

South Carolina sees least new jobless claims since pandemic began

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Staff
Thursday’s morning’s report from the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce shows the lowest number of people filing their first claim for unemployment benefits since the pandemic began in March.

Business

Aiken’s Makin’ canceled because of COVID-19

Updated: 9 hours ago
The 44th annual Aiken’s Makin’ arts and crafts event has been canceled because of coronavirus concerns.

Wealth Wednesday: Donating Your IRA to Charity

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 1:26 PM EDT

Wealth Wednesday: Your Child and Credit Scores

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 1:26 PM EDT
|

Latest News

Wealth Wednesday: Beware of Risks

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 1:26 PM EDT
|

Wealth Wednesday: Financial Gifts

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 1:26 PM EDT

News

ForcesUnited veteran and service member advocacy group seeks CEO

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 1:01 PM EDT
|
By Staff
ForcesUnited is seeking a permanent CEO to fill the leadership role previously held by Kim Elle, who recently retired after seven years.

News

Fashioning a solution for an industry hit hard by pandemic

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:44 AM EDT
|
By Tradesha Woodard
Just like nearly everything else, the pandemic has put the fashion industry on hold, so one designer came up with an idea.

News

Local airports get more than $1.6 million in federal funds for improvements

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:52 AM EDT
Airports in Aiken, Barnwell and Saluda counties are among facilities across the country that will share in more than $273 million in safety and infrastructure grants.

News

Here are the details on plans for next stimulus check

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:46 AM EDT
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says a $1 trillion coronavirus relief bill from Senate Republicans will be released today.