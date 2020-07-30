Columbia County deputies issue alert for missing teenager

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office asks that the public be on the lookout for a runaway teenager.

The agency said Robby Ceballos-Rojas, 17, was last seen leaving Arrowwood Trailer Park, 4477 Wrightsboro Road in Grovetown, on Monday wearing no shirt, no shoes and gray sweatpants. He is described as 5 feet 9 inches and weighing approximately 130 pounds. The agency also released photos of him.

Anyone knowing his whereabouts can contact the agency at 706-541-1042.

The agency said it released the information at the request of the family.

