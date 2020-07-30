Burke County schools delay start date until September 8

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Board of Education has officially voted to delay the opening of school for students until Tuesday, September 8, 2020.

According to school officials, after reviewing the guidance and current data regarding COVID-19 from both state and local health agencies, the district believes this decision is in the best interest of the health and safety of all students and staff.

The school does offer a commitment survey to receive insight from parents. Everyone has until midnight on July 31 to complete the survey. Visit https://www.burke.k12.ga.us/ to access the survey, along with more details.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.