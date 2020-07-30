Advertisement

Missing Tenn. toddler found, mother nabbed in Evans

Jennifer Connell, 38, was charged with neglect of a dependent in the January death of her 26-day-old son, Julian Connell.
Jennifer Connell, 38, was charged with neglect of a dependent in the January death of her 26-day-old son, Julian Connell.(Source: Gray News)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a toddler who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found in Evans with a noncustodial parent.

Caylen Williams, 21 months old, had been missing from Monroe County, Tenn.

He was believed to be with his mother, Lakeisha Williams, 22, who faces a charge of parental kidnapping.

The boy was found safe in Evans, where also arrested his mother, the agency tweeted this morning.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said it has deputies on the scene at 1203 Berkley Hills Pass.

“We were called there by the Monroe Co Tennessee SO in reference to an Amber alert they issued with the suspect and child possibly being at this residence,” Capt. Andy Shedd said in an email. “Deputies have located Lakeisha Williams, the mother who abducted the child, and the child, Kaylen Williams. Both of them are fine.” 

The sheriff’s agency is also working with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI, according to Shedd.

Shedd said additional information will be released later.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LIVE: Watch launch of Mars Rover from News 12 Now

Updated: 1 hours ago
Watch our live feed anchored by News 12 Meteorologist Anthony Carpino.

News

What a local expert says about face shields

Updated: 2 hours ago
In the coronavirus battle, some people are turning to face shields instead of masks. But is that a good idea?

News

Which will protect you better — a mask or a face shield?

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tradesha Woodard
Some people are trading in a face mask for a face shield to protect themselves from COVID-19. But learn why doctors say shields aren’t as effective as some people think.

News

At the scene of Graniteville rollover crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
This was the scene early July 30, 2020, after a rollover crash at Jefferson Davis Highway and Midland Drive.

Latest News

News

1 injured in crash that snarls highway traffic in Graniteville

Updated: 4 hours ago
One person was taken to a hospital after a rollover crash on Jefferson Davis Highway adjacent to the Midland Valley Golf Club.

News

Learn new plans for start of school in Aiken County

Updated: 9 hours ago
School was also originally set to start back on Aug. 17, but in a 6-2 vote, the Aiken County school board pushed that back to Aug. 31.

News

AU Jaguars team up with school for reading program in local youth

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Nick Proto
While at the national tournament in Tennessee, they found out the rest of the season was canceled, but classes continued, and the team showed why they’re called student-athletes.

News

Role models on and off the court

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

Parents without internet looking at options

Updated: 14 hours ago
Some families are too far away from cable lines, and too far for a good satellite signal to come through. Others have had to rely on satellite dishes.

News

Nursing homes, hospitals seeing new problems

Updated: 14 hours ago
Some nursing homes still aren't comfortable taking back residents who've had COVID unless they've had a negative test.