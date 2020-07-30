Missing Tenn. toddler found, mother nabbed in Evans

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a toddler who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found in Evans with a noncustodial parent.

Caylen Williams, 21 months old, had been missing from Monroe County, Tenn.

He was believed to be with his mother, Lakeisha Williams, 22, who faces a charge of parental kidnapping.

The boy was found safe in Evans, where also arrested his mother, the agency tweeted this morning.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said it has deputies on the scene at 1203 Berkley Hills Pass.

“We were called there by the Monroe Co Tennessee SO in reference to an Amber alert they issued with the suspect and child possibly being at this residence,” Capt. Andy Shedd said in an email. “Deputies have located Lakeisha Williams, the mother who abducted the child, and the child, Kaylen Williams. Both of them are fine.”

The sheriff’s agency is also working with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI, according to Shedd.

Shedd said additional information will be released later.

UPDATE: Great news!



Caylen Williams has been found safe in Evans, Georgia, where authorities have also arrested Lakeshia Williams.



Thank you for your help to spread the word!#TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/PvV7Y89u4h — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) July 30, 2020

