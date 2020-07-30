Advertisement

Aiken’s Makin’ canceled because of COVID-19

This is what Aiken's Makin' looked like in recent years, but for 2020, the event has been canceled.
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN. S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The 44th annual Aiken’s Makin’ arts and crafts event has been canceled because of coronavirus concerns. 

The event had been scheduled for Sept. 11 and 12.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the cancellation of Aiken’s Makin’ for 2020,” Aiken Chamber of Commerce Chamber President/CEO J. David Jameson said in a statement.

He said that “only a short time ago we felt optimistic that September was far enough away to confidently proceed with plans for the event.”

That was ultimately not the case.

The planning committee had worked to identify ways to keep exhibitors and shoppers safe, and a plan was designed to utilize the newly refreshed downtown parkways to double the footprint of the event and space booths 10 feet apart. 

However, there was no way to ensure shoppers would be able to maintain a safe social distance.

“As much as we desperately wanted to go on as planned, we recognized that we must put the health and safety of our artists, vendors, volunteers, sponsors, and community first,” said chamber Chair Julie Whitesell. “As we’ve watched the COVID-19 pandemic unfold, with all the uncertainty it holds for the near future, we could not in good conscience hold an event that would bring a large crowd within close proximity of one another to our beloved community.”

Chamber officials encourage members of the community to continue the support of the 2020 exhibitors, who are featured at www.aikenchamber.net/AikensMakin2020.

