25 more SC districts get state approval on back-to-school plans

South Carolina education superintendent Molly Spearman gave approval to 25 more districts -- including several in the CSRA -- to reopen schools.
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina education superintendent Molly Spearman gave approval to 25 more districts -- including several in the CSRA -- to reopen schools.

Those districts include:

  • Abbeville County School District
  • Aiken County Public School District
  • Beaufort County School District
  • Calhoun County Public Schools
  • Darlington County School District
  • Edgefield County School District
  • The School District of Greenville County
  • Greenwood School District 50
  • Hampton School District One 
  • Kershaw County School District
  • Lancaster County School District
  • Laurens County School District 56
  • Lexington County School District One
  • Lexington County School District Two
  • Lexington County School District Three
  • Lexington School District Four
  • School District Five of Lexington and Richland Counties
  • School District of Newberry County 
  • School District of Oconee County
  • Orangeburg County School District
  • School District of Pickens County
  • Williamsburg County School District
  • York School District 1
  • Rock Hill School District Three (York 3)
  • Fort Mill School District (York 4)

“School district leaders, working alongside their local communities, continue to put forward high quality options for parents that take into account the academic and social needs of students along with the safety precautions and protocols required in the current pandemic environment,” Spearman said in a statement. “On the state level, we are committed to ensuring that the safety needs of every school is being met in preparation for reopening. Every citizen can help in this effort by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, washing their hands regularly, and staying at home when sick.”

These 25 districts join six others that were approved several days ago by Spearman and the state Education Department.

Districts seeking approval had to meet several criteria, Spearman’s office said, including offering both a virtual and face to face option, a time frame to review operational plans to move towards full five day face-to-face instruction model, and the establishment of how high-quality instruction and a broad range of student services will be provided.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

