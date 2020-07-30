25 more SC districts get state approval on back-to-school plans

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina education superintendent Molly Spearman gave approval to 25 more districts -- including several in the CSRA -- to reopen schools.

Those districts include:

Abbeville County School District

Aiken County Public School District

Beaufort County School District

Calhoun County Public Schools

Darlington County School District

Edgefield County School District

The School District of Greenville County

Greenwood School District 50

Hampton School District One

Kershaw County School District

Lancaster County School District

Laurens County School District 56

Lexington County School District One

Lexington County School District Two

Lexington County School District Three

Lexington School District Four

School District Five of Lexington and Richland Counties

School District of Newberry County

School District of Oconee County

Orangeburg County School District

School District of Pickens County

Williamsburg County School District

York School District 1

Rock Hill School District Three (York 3)

Fort Mill School District (York 4)

“School district leaders, working alongside their local communities, continue to put forward high quality options for parents that take into account the academic and social needs of students along with the safety precautions and protocols required in the current pandemic environment,” Spearman said in a statement. “On the state level, we are committed to ensuring that the safety needs of every school is being met in preparation for reopening. Every citizen can help in this effort by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, washing their hands regularly, and staying at home when sick.”

These 25 districts join six others that were approved several days ago by Spearman and the state Education Department.

Districts seeking approval had to meet several criteria, Spearman’s office said, including offering both a virtual and face to face option, a time frame to review operational plans to move towards full five day face-to-face instruction model, and the establishment of how high-quality instruction and a broad range of student services will be provided.

