Weather
Sports
About Us
Marketplace/Advertising
Live Newscasts
Home
News
Business
Coronavirus
Crime
Education
International
Lottery
National
Olympics
Politics
Regional
State
Traffic
I-Team
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings
Pray for Rain
Weather Blog
Weather Cams
Weather Maps
Sports
Operation Football
Back To School
Donate
Community Calendar
Meet the Team
About Us
Jobs
Marketplace/Advertising
Creative Marketing
Traffic
Weather Cams
Contests
General Contest Rules
One on One with Richard Rogers
CSRA Hands-Only CPR Campaign
Thrive Everyday
COVID-19 Map
Open 4 Business
Noticias Del Dia
TV Listings
Submit Your Photos and Videos
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music and Lifestyle
Eating Well with Kim
In the Community
Law Call
Daily Pledge
Take Me Home
Caught Being Good
Kindness Day
Advertisement
Wealth Wednesday with Ameriprise Adviser Heather Winner: What’s an Orphaned Retirement Account?
(WCAX)
Published: Dec. 6, 2019 at 10:40 AM EST
Share on Facebook
Email this link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Latest News
News
Third suspect identified in fatal shooting of woman in Jackson driveway
Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By
Staff
Authorities with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office say they’ve identified a third suspect, Daiquan Lamar Lee, in the May 4 fatal shooting of a woman in a Jackson driveway.
News
Why SNAP benefits are increasing in South Carolina
Updated: 1 hour ago
Here's an explanation of why South Carolina SNAP recipients are seeing an increase on their EBT cards.
News
Aiken County board to vote tonight on postponing school year
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By
Jeremy Turnage
The Aiken County School District will vote Wednesday in an emergency meeting to firm up their back-to-school plans.
News
Filmmakers aren't happy with plans to demolish old jail
Updated: 2 hours ago
Augusta city leaders want to demolish the old jail, which is popular with filmmakers.
News
African American artifacts over 130 years old found during Georgia excavation
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By
Bobby Poitevint
“We’re not just finding the bricks and nails and window glass from their structures; we’re finding a detailed record of their lives and we’re excited to tell that story,” said archaeologist Anne Dorland.
Latest News
News
Extra money coming to SNAP recipients in South Carolina
Updated: 3 hours ago
South Carolina families using SNAP benefits are set to receive more funds on their EBT card this month.
News
Augusta utility workers to use smoke in testing for sewer leaks
Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By
Staff
Augusta Utilities will be performing smoke testing of some sewer lines starting today.
News
This is what Columbia County schools are doing to keep kids safe
Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By
Kennedi Harris
The Columbia County School District is mapping out exactly how back to school will look for your kids — less than a week from the first day of class.
News
Back-to-school updates for Columbia, Richmond and Aiken counties
Updated: 3 hours ago
Here's a look at what Columbia County schools will do to keep kids safe, plus updates on Richmond and Aiken counties.
News
Fashioning a solution for an industry hit hard by pandemic
Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By
Tradesha Woodard
Just like nearly everything else, the pandemic has put the fashion industry on hold, so one designer came up with an idea.
News
Models in Masks make a mark on fashion
Updated: 4 hours ago
Since the start of the pandemic, the modeling industry has taken a pretty big blow., but a local designer took action