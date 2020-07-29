US women’s soccer told to wait until 2021 for jury trial

LOS ANGELES (AP) — If American women’s soccer players want a jury trial on their claim of discriminatory working conditions, they must wait until next year.

U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner told the players and the U.S. Soccer Federation that jurors were not available during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

He informed the sides if they wanted to stick with their Sept. 15 trial date, they would have to agree by Aug. 6 to a bench trial in which he would decide the verdict.

If they want a jury trial, he would postpone the start until Jan. 26.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.