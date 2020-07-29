Advertisement

Tsutsugo gets key hit as Rays beat Braves 5-2

(WRDW)
By Mark Didtler
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Yoshi Tsutsugo had a two-run single during a five-run third inning and the Tampa Bay Rays won their fourth consecutive game, 5-2 over the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night.

Yonny Chirinos became the second consecutive Rays starter to go four strong innings after missing part of summer camp following a positive covid-19 test, allowing one run and four hits.

After Tsutsugo drove in two runs on his hit off Kyle Wright, Jose Martinez and Joey Wendle added run-scoring singles, Tampa Bay went up 5-1 when Martinez scored on a wild pitch by reliever Josh Tomlin.

