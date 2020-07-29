This is what Columbia County schools are doing to keep kids safe

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County School District is mapping out exactly how back to school will look for your kids — less than a week from the first day of class.

Just two days ago, school leaders did a 180 and announced a new hybrid schedule for middle and high school students.

Many parents’ plans still hang in limbo: Keep the kids home or send them back.

“I used to think that I would want to homeschool them and then we got into school actually started, I was like, ‘Whoa, no I’m not a teacher,” said Kervelisse Miller, a Columbia County parent

Despite the challenges, she’s choosing the learn-from-home option for her two students.

“It’s a calculated risk that we’re not willing to take to trust that they will keep you know hands out their mouths and off their faces and sharing pencils, and we don’t know the other parents are teaching them,” she said.

The parents of about 85% of Columbia County students are choosing to send them back to classrooms.

And the district says safety protocols are in place for them:

350 new wall-mounted hand sanitizer stations.

16 free-standing stations.

Bus sanitizing equipment.

Personal protective equipment like thousands of face shields for food-service workers, bus drivers and nurses.

For students, masks are encouraged but not required.

Even with these precautions, some still argue the return to school feels too soon while the coronavirus threat lingers.

“I don’t think there’s anything that the school board could do to make me feel comfortable enough to send them back to school, most likely for the school year until these numbers start declining,” Miller said. “I don’t think — it’s not a risk I’m willing to take with my babies.”

