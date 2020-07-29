Advertisement

Third suspect identified in fatal shooting of woman in Jackson driveway

Daiquan Lamar Lee and the crime scene.
Daiquan Lamar Lee and the crime scene.
By Staff
Jul. 29, 2020
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office say they’ve identified a third suspect in the fatal shooting of a woman in a Jackson driveway. 

The agency is seeking the community’s help for any information that would lead to the arrest of the murder suspect.

Daiquan Lamar Lee, 23, is wanted on suspicion of murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, the agency said. 

The charges stem from an investigation that began on May 4 at 1629 Old Jackson Highway after three males fired shots into a car that was occupied by Christina Cuteri, according to the sheriff’s agency.

The shooters drove away in a black-color sedan, leaving Cuteri in her vehicle. She died at the scene. 

Two other suspects have been arrested: Shikem Saiquan Wright and Shikorian Markel Corbitt.

Lee should be considered as armed and dangerous and is also known to be in hiding with the help of his known associates, the sheriff’s agency reported. Lee also has three additional outstanding warrants on suspicion of attempted murder from a shooting incident that occurred on Oct. 15, 2019, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is urged to call 803-648-6811.

MORE | Driver dies after single-vehicle crash west of Allendale

