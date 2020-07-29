Sign of times: Braves quickly run out of patience with Folty

ATLANTA (AP) — Facing a sprint of a baseball season rather than a marathon, the Atlanta Braves didn’t have time to let Mike Foltynewicz sort out his perplexing problems.

So, after a dismal showing in his first start of 2020, the Braves cut ties with a 28-year-old pitcher who was an All-Star in 2018 and started two games in the NL Division Series last season.

It was a shocking turn for a pitcher just entering what should be the prime of his career.

Foltynewicz has no apparent injury issues and isn’t eligible for free agency until 2022.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.