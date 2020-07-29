LIVE: SC Gov. Henry McMaster to speak at 4 p.m.

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a briefing Wednesday afternoon just as over 85,000 residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor is expected to speak at 4 p.m.

