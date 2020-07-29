Advertisement

LIVE: SC Gov. Henry McMaster to speak at 4 p.m.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a briefing Wednesday afternoon just as over 85,000 residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a briefing Wednesday afternoon just as over 85,000 residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

[MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch McMaster’s comments live.]

The governor is expected to speak at 4 p.m.

We’ll carry that stream on our Facebook page, website, and mobile app.

