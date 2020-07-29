Advertisement

Rural areas struggle getting the kids connected for virtual learning during pandemic

By Celeste Springer
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For many, getting set up with an internet connection is as simple as getting a router. But for some people living in rural parts of Georgia, it's not as easy.

Some families are too far away from cable lines, and too far for a good satellite signal to come through. Others have had to rely on satellite dishes, which can be costly.

That's all bad news especially for parents in Columbia County who just learned their students will be going to school online partially, starting next week.

“I’m a single mother, I can’t afford to do dish internet. They don’t offer anything else,” Penelope Smith, one Columbia County mom, explained. “Even when I looked into options for learn from home, there’s just nothing for us.”

Smith lives in Harlem, Georgia with her kids. She opted for her kids to attend face-to-face learning for a full five days a week. But she just learned on Monday that it was no longer an option. Now, she has to find a way to get her high schooler connected to the internet before Monday.

“So, he has to go to his dad’s for the day, learn from home, which is 30 minutes from my house,” Smith explained. “And then he has to go to school in our district every other day, so it’s just kind of chaotic and with two parents with full time jobs and other children.”

And she isn’t alone in this. According to the 2018 U.S. Census, nine percent of households in Columbia County didn’t have internet access. That number rises to 15 percent in Aiken County and 17 percent in Richmond County don’t either.

“A lot of my friends I grew up with live out this way and they have the same issue,” Smith said.

News 12 reached out to internet providers about what options Smith could have for her house. Only one provider can get her the dish she needs, and it would cost $449, out of pocket. That could be waived with a good line of credit.

Overall, for now, options for parents in her situation are limited.

“It’s just a struggle to get them to be library, and even with COVID-19 you can’t go to the library,” Smith said.

And for parents like her, the clock is ticking to come up with a plan.

“It just puts us in a situation we don’t want to be in, a bind that no one cares to be a part of,” she said.

Columbia, Richmond, and Aiken counties all say they’re offering laptops for families who need them. Aiken and Richmond County also say they’re providing hotspots for families who need internet, but Columbia County does not have the same option for their parents.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

AU Jaguars team up with school for reading program in local youth

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Nick Proto
While at the national tournament in Tennessee, they found out the rest of the season was canceled, but classes continued, and the team showed why they’re called student-athletes.

News

Role models on and off the court

Updated: 45 minutes ago

News

Parents without internet looking at options

Updated: 47 minutes ago

News

Nursing homes, hospitals seeing new problems

Updated: 49 minutes ago

Latest News

Health

Physical therapists are even moving to telemedicine as COVID-19 pandemic continues

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By William Rioux
Doctors, dentists, and now physical therapists are all changing the way they work with patients. But how are some physical therapy practices, who are normally very hands-on and close to patients, adapting to the COVID-19 world?

News

Physical therapy during COVID-19

Updated: 52 minutes ago

News

McMaster presses for local leaders to enact mask orders

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a briefing Wednesday afternoon just as over 85,000 residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Augusta University sickle cell program receives $50,000 grant

Updated: 5 hours ago
Augusta University’s Sickle Cell Transition Program was recently awarded $50,000 from Global Blood Therapeutics.

National

National Interagency Fire Center's Stanton Florea discusses "If You Fly, We Can't" campaign

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

ForcesUnited veteran and service member advocacy group seeks permanent CEO

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
ForcesUnited is seeking a permanent CEO to fill the leadership role previously held by Kim Elle, who recently retired after seven years.