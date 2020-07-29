Advertisement

Move over, candidates, Barbie’s running for office now

Just in time for the 2020 elections, here's the Barbie campaign collection.
By Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Barbie’s got a new look for a new future: The company just launched a new campaign to get girls excited about becoming leaders.

Mattel is rolling out a set of dolls that includes a political candidate, a campaign manager, a fundraiser and a voter.

The goal is to show girls the importance of a how a political team can work together to win.

Barbie is even including play ballots and printable activities with the new dolls.

It even prompts girls to write their own campaign speeches. The barbie campaign team is available for 40 bucks.

With seven runs for office since 1992, Barbie has a long history of showing girls they can and should be in office.

“Since 1959, Barbie has championed girls and encouraged them to be leaders whether in the classroom, community or someday, of the country,” Mattel’s Lisa McKnight said in a statement. “With less than a third of elected leaders in the U.S. being women, and Black women being even less represented in these positions, we designed the Barbie Campaign Team with a diverse set of dolls to show all girls they can raise their voices. Our goal is to remove barriers to leadership by giving girls the tools to imagine and play out their future roles.”

The brand has teamed up with She Should Run, a nonpartisan nonprofit that provides guidance and support to women considering a run for office.

“With the upcoming elections and the current push for equality and representation, 2020 is an incredible time for us to inspire young women and girls to lead,” said Erin Loos Cutraro, founder and CEO of She Should Run. “Understanding the role we play in empowering our daughters is the first step—we have to have healthy conversations at home and encourage curiosity. By getting them excited today, we’re giving them the confidence to raise their voices and run for office tomorrow.”

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

