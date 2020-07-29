Advertisement

Local children’s deaths is echoed in another pair of tragedies

An Iowa day care worker is facing charges in the death of a child in her care in December. (Philip Cohen / CC BY-SA 2.0)
An Iowa day care worker is facing charges in the death of a child in her care in December. (Philip Cohen / CC BY-SA 2.0)(KWQC)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 4:50 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. - On the heels of a pair of incidents that took the lives of young children in the CSRA, two tragedies in Atlanta are likely to break hearts here:

  • Atlanta police said a 3-year-old boy died after he found a loaded gun and accidentally shot himself in the head. Officer Anthony Grant said the shooting occurred around 11 a.m. Tuesday. Grant said the boy was hospitalized but later died from his wounds. The boy wasn’t immediately identified. It’s unclear how the child found the gun but the boy’s mother and her boyfriend were cooperating with police. It’s also unclear whether anyone will be charged in the incident. 
  • A woman has been charged with murder, accused of intentionally crashing her car into another vehicle and fatally injuring her 3-month-old daughter. Atlanta police say Titayanna Phillips was arrested and charged with felony murder in the death of her daughter Khy’undra Henderson. Authorities say the woman also has been charged with aggravated assault in the crash Monday evening that injured the child’s father, Undra Henderson.

The incidents come days after young children also died in incidents in the CSRA:

  • On Friday, authorities pulled a submerged car from a pond near the Augusta Regional Airport, finding inside it the bodies of a Hephzibah mother and her twin 10-month-old boys. This week, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said it’s believed that Shaquia Philpot intentionally drove her car into the pond in a murder-suicide. The incident has left some in shock and disbelief.
  • Also in the CSRA, 2-year-old Jamarious Rogers in Graniteville, S.C., got hold of a gun somehow on Saturday and shot himself. He was taken to Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, where the coroner says he died just a few hours later. Zayalan Paige, 18, who lives where the incident happened, was charged with obstruction of justice on suspicion of hiding the gun after the incident.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Latest News

News

Georgia hospitals groaning under weight of COVID-19 cases

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By The Associated Press
Many Georgia hospitals are feeling the assault of COVID-19 infections, with total hospitalizations from the respiratory illness remaining above 3,000 statewide for the 10th day in a row.

News

Civil rights legend John Lewis to lie in repose at Georgia Capitol

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
John Lewis will lie in repose at the Georgia Capitol in Atlanta in one of the last memorial services for the late Democratic congressman before he is buried.

News

Driver dies after single-vehicle crash west of Allendale

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
One person died after a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee left U.S. 278 and struck a tree, the South Carolina Highway Patrol says.

News

Georgia eviction lawyers needed after CARES Act expires

Updated: 8 hours ago
Congress is working to finalize the next round of coronavirus relief that could include a federal pause on evictions.

Latest News

News

Best Buy to stay closed on Thanksgiving

Updated: 8 hours ago
Best Buy has added its name to the list of national retailers closing shop on Thanksgiving Day.

News

Aiken County board to vote on postponing school year

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
The Aiken County School District will vote Wednesday in an emergency meeting to firm up their back-to-school plans.

News

Investigation continues after missing S.C. girls found in Georgia

Updated: 8 hours ago
Officials with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office say they are continuing their investigation after two missing girls were found safe in Georgia.

Crime

Suspect accused of killing man over game of basketball

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Deputies have arrested a suspect who is accused of killing a man over a game of basketball in Orangeburg County.

News

S.C. residents wait to see what’s in new stimulus bill

Updated: 9 hours ago
On Sunday, in an interview with Fox News Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was asked about the prospects of a phase 4, coronavirus stimulus bill, and he said, "half of the Republicans are going to vote 'no' any more aid. That's just a fact."

News

S.C. schools could be required to offer in-person learning option

Updated: 9 hours ago
Some school districts that have planned to start the school year virtually could be forced to offer parents an in-person option for at least one day a week.