Local children’s deaths is echoed in another pair of tragedies

AUGUSTA, Ga. - On the heels of a pair of incidents that took the lives of young children in the CSRA, two tragedies in Atlanta are likely to break hearts here:

Atlanta police said a 3-year-old boy died after he found a loaded gun and accidentally shot himself in the head. Officer Anthony Grant said the shooting occurred around 11 a.m. Tuesday. Grant said the boy was hospitalized but later died from his wounds. The boy wasn’t immediately identified. It’s unclear how the child found the gun but the boy’s mother and her boyfriend were cooperating with police. It’s also unclear whether anyone will be charged in the incident.

A woman has been charged with murder, accused of intentionally crashing her car into another vehicle and fatally injuring her 3-month-old daughter. Atlanta police say Titayanna Phillips was arrested and charged with felony murder in the death of her daughter Khy’undra Henderson. Authorities say the woman also has been charged with aggravated assault in the crash Monday evening that injured the child’s father, Undra Henderson.

The incidents come days after young children also died in incidents in the CSRA:

On Friday, authorities pulled a submerged car from a pond near the Augusta Regional Airport, finding inside it the bodies of a Hephzibah mother and her twin 10-month-old boys. This week, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said it’s believed that Shaquia Philpot intentionally drove her car into the pond in a murder-suicide. The incident has left some in shock and disbelief

Also in the CSRA, 2-year-old Jamarious Rogers in Graniteville, S.C., got hold of a gun somehow on Saturday and shot himself. He was taken to Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, where the coroner says he died just a few hours later. Zayalan Paige, 18, who lives where the incident happened, was charged with obstruction of justice on suspicion of hiding the gun after the incident

The Associated Press contributed to this report.