Georgia makes changes to its coronavirus-tracking website

By Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Department of Public Health has implemented several changes to its online COVID-19 status report that the agency says are intended to make it more user-friendly.

The changes include:

  • A new map color scale based on the distribution of cases at the county level, with outlier values removed from the scale calculation. The scale will change every four weeks to accommodate changes in counts. The agency will publish historic maps when the scale changes.
  • Rates may not be accurate when case counts are less than five and are not presented.
  • The “Last Two Weeks” map reflects the number of cases per 100,000 residents in a county reported during the previous two weeks, using 2018 U.S. Census Bureau data.
  • “COVID-19 Over Time” now has the option to select two date options, date of onset or date of report, and they can also be viewed by county.
  • “Reported Today” includes cases, deaths, hospitalizations and PCR lab tests reported to the agency since the last update.
  • “Non-Georgia Resident” is now called “Non-GA Resident/Unknown State.” This category represents non-Georgia residents and cases with unknown residence.

The agency says it will regularly review and update features to improve data quality and accuracy.

For updates on COVID-19, follow @GaDPH and @GovKemp on Twitter and @GaDPH and @GovKemp on Facebook.

For information about COVID-19, visit https://dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus or https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

MORE | By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA

