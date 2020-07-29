Georgia hospitals groaning under weight of COVID-19 cases

ATLANTA (AP) — Many Georgia hospitals are feeling the assault of COVID-19 infections, with total hospitalizations from the respiratory illness remaining above 3,000 statewide for the 10th day in a row.

As of Monday, 25 Georgia hospitals reported no critical-care beds available. Nine reported no general inpatient beds, including Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, according to data obtained by The Associated Press from the Department of Public Health.

Statewide on Tuesday, 88% of critical-care beds were in use, tying the highest level since the pandemic began.

However, not all critical-care patients have COVID-19.

A wave of new cases is emerging particularly in eastern parts of the state.

