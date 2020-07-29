GA eviction lawyers needed after CARES Act expires

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Congress is working to finalize the next round of coronavirus relief that could include a federal pause on evictions.

The last provision under the CARES Act expired over the weekend. Without it, landlords can deliver a 30-day notice to tenants who are behind on rent.

Given unemployment rates across the nation and region, the Georgia Legal Services attorney we spoke to says its only a matter of time before the number of eviction cases coming to court start to go up.

“With the moratorium and the emergency court order it’s been a little slow, but now that things are starting to open up, we expect those numbers to go up,” said Sarah J. Anderson, Georgia Law Services.

Because of that, Anderson, the Pro Bono coordinator for the Savannah Regional office for Georgia Legal Services, has been working to bring attorneys on board to help folks facing eviction at no cost.

“Really with the paperwork and the fast deadlines, having an attorney there to kind of guide you through can help alleviate the anxiety and the stress of going through eviction.”

It’s a need Savannah Mayor Van Johnson, along with the regional managing attorney with Georgia Legal Services brought to light at the beginning of a June. Anderson says for attorneys experienced in other fields wanting to help, there are training sessions Georgia Legal Services hosts to get them up to speed on these cases.

And Anderson has this message for anyone unsure what to do when facing a possible eviction.

“There’s resources out there. There are agencies out there that can help. And they should give us a call. Because even if they call and it turns out they don’t qualify, we do know of other agencies available that are out there to help.”

To get help from Georgia Legal Services, call 1-833-GLSPLAW (or 1-833-457-7529). If you’re a lawyer wanting to volunteer, click here, or email sjanderson@glsp.org

