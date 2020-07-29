ForcesUnited veteran and service member advocacy group seeks permanent CEO

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - ForcesUnited is seeking a permanent CEO to fill the leadership role previously held by Kim Elle, who recently retired after seven years.

Interim CEO Victoria Hann is temporarily serving in the role for the group that provides advocacy and assistance to service members, veterans and their families in 33 counties in Georgia and South Carolina.

“We are seeking a CEO with a strong background in strategic leadership and development with non-profit experience and a track record of success,” James Heffner, search committee chair of the ForcesUnited board of directors, said in a statement.

Heffner said the CEO position based in Augusta reports to the board and is responsible for achieving the organization’s mission, strategic goals, financial objectives and sustainability. Candidates can apply online by submitting a resume to forcesunited@mau.com.

