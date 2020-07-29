For the NBA, it’s time to play, kneel and demand change

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — With the return of NBA basketball, players and coaches are determined to ensure they use this opportunity and their platform to make polarizing statements at a time when the demand for racial equality is as loud as it has been in generations.

The season resumes with two games Thursday night.

The anticipation for those matchups are high, as is the anticipation to see what players will do with their platform and what they will say in an effort to continue the conversation demanding social change.

