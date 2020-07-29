Advertisement

First-ever Drive-Through SC State Fair to be held in October

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the fair's concert area footprint has been more than doubled.
In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the fair's concert area footprint has been more than doubled.(PxHere)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina State Fair will hold its first-ever drive-thru fair on October 20 and 21.

On those days, patrons will be able to see some of the exhibits, view the animals, and order food from the comfort and safety of their vehicle.

“As the state’s largest event, we know we have a responsibility to take care of our neighbors and those that we love,” SC State Fair general manager Nancy Smith said. “So, to prioritize our community health and well-being, your South Carolina State Fair staff has spent countless hours developing the safest and best South Carolina State Fair that we can. Your safety is always our number one concern and we realize that the fair now has to adapt to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in the midst of the worst crisis of our lifetime, we wanted to give back to our community and bring them something positive to look forward to.”

There will not be rides at this year’s fair due to safety precautions.

Admission will be free for the 2020 Drive-Through South Carolina State Fair.

