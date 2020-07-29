Extra money coming to SNAP recipients in South Carolina

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina families using SNAP benefits are set to receive more funds on their EBT card this month.

That money is coming after the state Department of Social Services receied a federal grant called the Pandemic EBT.

It will provide benefits to nearly 500,000 kids who have little to no access to food since schools closed in March.

“The $330 amount, we calculated that based on the number of days the schools were physically closed to the public and not serving children in their physical locations,” said Connelly-Anne Ragley, communications director for the agency. “We calculated that at 58 days times $5.70.”

If you are already on SNAP, formally known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, officials say you should notice a deposit to your card by this Friday. Officials also say an estimated $154 million will be invested in local grocery stores and food markets.

